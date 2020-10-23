Libya’s Cease-Fire Agreement is ‘Fundamental’ to Ending Conflict, Says U.N.

I welcome the signing of a cease-fire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva today, under the auspices of the United Nations. This is a fundamental step towards peace and stability in Libya. I congratulate the parties for putting the interests of their nation ahead of their differences. I appeal to all stakeholders and regional actors to respect the provisions of the cease-fire agreement, and ensure its implementation without delay. And I call on the international community to support Libyans in implementing the cease-fire, and then bringing an end to the conflict. There is no military solution for the conflict in Libya. The cease-fire agreement is a critical step, but there is much hard work ahead. The United Nations will continue to support the Libyan parties in the search for lasting peace in their country. But I also want to stress in the context of my repeated calls for a global cease-fire so that we can focus all our energies on the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the inspiration of the Libyan agreement, now is the to mobilize all efforts to support the mediations taking place to end the conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan and in Armenia and Azerbaijan, where active hostilities are causing immense suffering for civilians.