Kunal Kapoor lists down 5 most important fitness tips



Kunal Kapoor’s physique has always been a talking point in the industry. In an interview with The Times of India recently, the actor shares some fitness tips for those interested in starting a new fitness journey.



Kunal Kapoor begins by saying that the journey to fitness is ever continuing. He says, “Understand that your journey to a fitter you isn’t a sprint but a marathon. Accept the fact that it is going to take some time and a lot of hard work. Don’t try to look for shortcuts.”



The actor also states that workouts should be fun. He remarks, “Find the fun factor in exercise by doing what you enjoy the most. It could be weight training, jogging, playing a sport or even dancing. Whatever you decide to take up, make sure you turn it into a habit and do it regularly.”

Kunal Kapoor further adds, “Stop giving yourself the most clichéd excuse, ‘I don’t have time’. Prioritise exercise no matter how busy you are. An hour of workout seems tough? Start with 10 minutes. It is important to make a beginning. Then gradually increase your workout time.”

He also suggests to find a workout partner. Says he, “Sometimes it’s important to work out with someone who motivates you and forces you to stay consistent.”





And finally Kunal Kapoor concludes by saying a good diet is important for fitness. He however cautions, “Never go on crazy diets; they can often lead to deficiencies as you are depriving your body of some nutrients. Instead, eat everything, but in smaller quantities. Indulge in your favourite food item once in a while. Great food is one of the biggest joys of life.”