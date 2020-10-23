Kristin Cavallari’s Cheeky Note to Stephen Colletti Will Delight Fans

Let’s go back, back to the beginning.

Kristin Cavallari recently sent Stephen Colletti her new cookbook, True Comfort, but it’s what’s inside that’s guaranteed to melt hearts. As the One Tree Hill alum showed on his Oct. 22 Instagram Story, his high school sweetheart-turned-author left him a sweet note.

“Stephen,” the message began, “come a long way from pasta tasting like feet, huh?!”

As Laguna Beach fans may recall, during the first season of the hit MTV series in 2004, a teenage Kristin attempted to cook for Stephen. In one episode, entitled “The Bonfire,” viewers watched as Stephen and their pals tried Kristin and Jessica Smith‘s pasta dish, and, despite their best efforts, Stephen and Dieter Schmitz acknowledged that the meal was “so bad.”

In response to Kristin’s message, Stephen captioned his Instagram Story post with feet emojis, writing, “Primo Cavallari al dente.”

Though the duo split up over a decade ago, Kristin, 33, and Stephen, 34, remain close friends. In August, Kristin—who announced her breakup from husband Jay Cutler in April—cozied up to Stephen for a photo that had the internet in a frenzy. She captioned the cute pic, “2004 or 2020?!”