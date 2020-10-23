Khabib struggles but makes weight for title fight vs. Gaethje

Nurmagomedov stripped down naked to make weight and also received assistance as he noticeably struggled. He appeared relieved upon learning he qualified for the bout at the 155-pound limit but then offered a brief flex. Gaethje also made weight and cemented that the two will headline Saturday’s card held at the Fight Island site on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov, who turned 32 years old last month, hasn’t fought since he downed Dustin Poirier in September 2019. He dominated former two-division champion Conor McGregor en route to a fourth-round submission win in October 2018.

Gaethje, who turns 32 in November, earned the interim strap when he defeated Tony Ferguson in May at a time when Nurmagomedov could not get to Florida due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Nicknamed “The Highlight,” Gaethje has finished opponents in each of his last wins.

There have been rumblings that Nurmagomedov could retire after his 30th professional fight, especially if he topples Gaethje and holds onto his unbeaten record. He recently said that he wants to face UFC legend Georges St-Pierre (26-2-0) for what could be his walk-off fight.