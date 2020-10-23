Kenya Moore Shares A Photo With Marlo Hampton And Some Fans Freak Out

Kenya Moore shared a photo on her social media account featuring Marlo Hampton, and some of her fans freaked out and told her that she should watch her back. Check out the photo below and see some of the fans’ reactions.

Cynthia Bailey posted this: ‘Look at God!👏🏾’

A follower hopped in the comments and said: ‘Look at GOD! Nope, not in this situation. The 😈 got plenty to do with this. Someone has a motive. Which one, THOUGH? I pretty much know already. Everything that glitters is not gold. HUMANS something else.’

More people said that Kenya should not make this move.

A commenter posted: ‘Kenya has always given people a chance and her heart is always forgiven, but then people still hurt her🙌’ and someone else brought up NeNe Leakes: ‘Somebody go and check Linethia Monique aka Nene.’

Another surprised commenter wrote: ‘Whattt? Never thought I’d see the day! #growth,’ and someone else posted this: ‘I LOOVE when Kenya & Marlo team up 👸👸.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘She Always Liked You Privately.. She Was Just Following Nene For Some Reason.. Trust💯😘.’

A follower said: ‘Good to see you too getting along!! You ladies are 🔥 love it!!! 💕’ and someone else posted: ‘@marlohampton has to be friends to someone to stay friends is the show.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Yes, Mrs. Daly, Kenya Moore summer look good away, keep shining pretty Kenya,’ and another follower said: ‘Kenya Moore Hair Care!!! Kenya Moore Hair Care!! In comes the marching band.’

A follower posted this: ‘Marlo needs to dress her age. And what do you do again, Ms. Queen of Fashion @marlohampton.’

In other news, Kenya Moore dropped a couple of new pics on her social media account, which has fans saying that she looks divine. Check out her recent post.



