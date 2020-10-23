Kelsea Ballerini Fires Back at Critics for Bashing Her Sexy Country Duet With Halsey

WENN

The ‘Unapologetically’ singer tells haters to ‘politely shut up’ as she responds to the backlash over her country performance with Halsey at the recent CMT Music Awards.

–

Singer Kelsea Ballerini has urged critics to “politely shut up” after becoming frustrated with the hateful comments she received for her sexy performance with Halsey at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The two artists teamed up on Wednesday (21Oct20) to deliver a rendition of their collaboration “The Other Girl” in a Coyote Ugly-inspired set, in which they wore black leather outfits and danced atop a bar.

The appearance drew some backlash from more conservative country music fans, who hit out at the pair via social media, but Ballerini is refusing to let the rude comments slide.

Sharing a photo of herself giving the camera the thumbs-up, she posted, “After reading way too many comments, I’d like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and none are more ‘real’ than others when it comes from an honest place, that women can wear whatever we want and shouldn’t be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don’t have something nice to say, politely shut up.”

Ballerini was applauded by her fans and a number of her country music peers, including Mickey Guyton, Lindsay Ell, and Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, who remarked, “Love you Kelsea. You’re a bad a**. You do you. Always.”

And prizegiving bosses at CMT also showed their support for the star, with a representative adding, “We love YOU for you. Always.”

The 2020 CMT Awards also featured performances by Noah Cyrus, Shania Twain, Maren Morris, and Gabby Barrett. The biggest winner of the night was Carrie Underwood who took home the coveted Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year.