Kate Beckinsale Deletes Traces of Goody Grace on Social Media Amid Split Speculations

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

Three months after she publicly declared her love for her 23-year-old boyfriend, the ‘Underworld’ star unfollows him on Instagram as reports come out that he has returned to his native Canada.

–

Kate Beckinsale has removed any trace of Goody Grace on her social media account. Sparking speculations that she and her boyfriend have called an end to their romance, the actress famous for her portrayal of Selene in the “Underworld” film series deleted all pictures of the 23-year-old from Instagram.

Aside from deleting her boy toy’s pictures, the 47-year-old beauty has also unfollowed him on the photo-sharing site. Adding more fuel to the split rumors, The Sun reported that the musician has moved out of her Los Angeles home, where they spent time together during quarantine, and went back to Canada.

About Kate and Goody’s relationship, a source told US Weekly in August that her friends doubted the pair’s romance would be long-lasting. “Kate and Goody are having a lot of fun together, get along great and enjoy each other’s company, but most of Kate’s friends don’t think this is a long-lasting/forever type of relationship,” the source shared.

Three months before they allegedly called it quits, the “Serendipity” star publicly declared her love for Goody on the latter’s Instagram post that marked his 23th birthday. “Happy birthday I love you,” the British actress commented, which got her beau to respond back by stating, “I love you.”

Kate and Goody, who is only one year older than Kate’s daughter Lily, were linked romantically together in April after they were photographed holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles. The twosome, however, were said to have been dating since January.

Throughout her relationship with Goody, Kate was forced several times to defend herself from haters who criticized their age gap. In July, she slammed a troll asking her why she was dating a man that could be his child. “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” she at the time fired back at the critic.

It was not the first time the ex-wife of director Len Wiseman romanced a younger man. She previously dated 26-year-old comedian Pete Davidson as well as 24-year-old actor Matt Rife.