Kanye West Refuses to Release Nicki Minaj Collab ‘New Body’ Because It’s ‘Generic S**t’

Ty Dolla $ign, who is also involved in the joint project, makes the revelation in his new song ‘Status’ that finds him rapping, ‘He said, ‘Dolla, you too good to put your voice on that generic s**t.’ ‘

Sorry, Nicki Minaj fans! It looks like her collaboration with Kanye West, “New Body”, will never see the lights of the day. Ty Dolla $ign, who was also involved in the project, claimed in his new song “Status” that the rapper and fashion mogul refused to release the collaborative song since he was not satisfied with the final product.

Released on Friday, October 23, the song found Ty rapping, “I told Ye to drop the OG ‘New Body’ (Body)/ I told Ye to run for president (President)/ He said, ‘Dolla, you too good to put your voice on that generic s**t.’ ”

Nicki fans are understandably disappointed by this, considering that the song is something that they have been expecting for so long. Some even decided to attack Kanye, with one saying, “kanye calling ‘new body’ trash when he hasn’t put out a good song since like 2016 is so funny to me.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “So he wasted Nicki’s time even writing the damn verse just for him to now say it’s ‘generic’ ????? She doesn’t needs to collab with ever again.”

“New Body” was first announced in October 2018, when Kanye revealed in an interview that he had a song about body shaming with Nicki and Ty. The recording of Nicki’s verse was previewed in an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” before the full version leaked online in July 2019. Kanye additionally previewed the song at multiple listening parties for his album “Jesus Is King”, but the song was eventually scrapped from the effort due to Kanye and Nicki’s creative differences.

Earlier this year, Kanye included “New Body” in his upcoming tenth album “Donda: With Child” though it’s unknown when the “Famous” rapper will unveil the project. Additionally, he appears to have removed Nicki’s verse from the new version.