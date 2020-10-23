K-Pop Star Irene of Red Velvet Apologizes After Making Stylist Cry With Her Rude Attitude

Instagram

The member of Korean girl group is ‘sincerely sorry’ and blames her rude attitude on her ‘immaturity’ after a stylist was left in tears with her ill-mannered behavior.

Red Velvet star Irene has issued an apology after leaving a stylist in tears with her rude attitude.

The stylist detailed an encounter with a celebrity while choosing not to name the person in question, explaining that she was left speechless by the woman’s words – which she described as “electric needles.”

“It was over 20 minutes that felt like hell in that unfamiliar room…even when I thought about it for a while, I couldn’t understand her actions. After I collected myself, I wanted to talk to her properly, person to person, and receive an apology. However, she just disappeared. I recorded it in case something might happen. I should take action toward her,” she wrote while also including the hashtags “#psycho” and “#monster.” Given that the hashtags are name of Red Velvet and offshoot Irene & Seulgi songs, the post sparked speculation it was about the K-pop star, and prompted Irene – real name Bae Joo-hyun – to publicly apologise.

“This is Irene. I am sincerely sorry for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions,” she wrote. “Getting to this spot involved help from many people who worked together with me, but my immature actions caused great hurt and I regret that and am reflecting.”

“I’ve been looking back on the past because of this, and I’ve felt very embarrassed because of my lacking words and actions and I once again feel how precious the staff are. I will be more cautious about my actions in the future so that this does not happen again. I am sincerely sorry to the fans who support me and to everyone who has been caused concern because of this.”

Irene’s agency SM Entertainment also released a statement in which they said that Irene had “personally met with the stylist this afternoon” and “sincerely apologised for deeply hurting her with her careless attitude and emotional words and actions, and she feels sorry for causing concern with her immaturity.”

“We will work hard so that this does not happen again to the people we work with. We once again apologise for causing concern to many people,” they concluded.