Justin Hartley Cautions Daughter About Tabloid Gossips

WENN/Apega

The ‘This Is Us’ star realizes that people want to know about celebrities’ personal affairs and he respects that, but he will continue to be ‘very private’ about his personal life.

Justin Hartley does not want gossips about him to affect his daughter emotionally. Realizing that people want to know more about his personal life as he rose to stardom, the Kevin Pearson depicter on “This Is Us” revealed that he warned his 16-year-old daughter Isabella against unequivocally believing in what she reads on the tabloids.

The 43-year-old discussed how he deals with gossips during an interview for the Thursday, October 22 episode of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”. He pointed out, “I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but I would just caution people. I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, ‘You really can’t just believe something because you read it.’ ”

The former star of “Smallville“, however, did not seem to mind getting the public’s attention and could not care less of how other people perceive him. “For the people who want to just, you know, dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that’s fine too,” he stated.

“If they’re getting entertainment from that. I think it sort of comes with the territory,” the estranged husband of Chrishell Stause elaborated. “But I’ve also, sort of always had this view that I will live a public [life], but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

During the chat, “The Young and the Restless” actor also shared that he is “really happy” with his life despite his divorce from his wife of two years. “I’m really happy with where I am,” he claimed. “I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m I mean, all of those things. So, I’m very thankful.”





Justin and Chrishell confirmed their romance in 2014, and got engaged around two years later. The former couple tied the knot in October 2017. He filed for a divorce in November 2019, and she accused him of ending their marriage via a text message. “He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” she confided to her “Selling Sunset” co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

The “A Bad Moms Christmas” actor, in the meantime, shared Isabella with ex-wife and former “Passions” co-star Lindsay Korman.