Judge Dismisses 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin In George Floyd Case

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

A judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, one of four former Minneapolis police officers involved in killing unarmed Black man, George Floyd.

Despite the dismissal, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Chauvin’s second-degree murder and manslaughter charges will remain.

Chauvin pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes until he was motionless, was released from jail earlier this month after posting bond.

The judge also upheld the aiding and abetting counts against the three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR