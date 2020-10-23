Joseline Hernandez Wishes Death on Tamar Braxton Amid Family Feud

Instagram/WENN/Apega

Giving her two cents on the songstress’ family drama, the Puerto Rican TV personality accuses the Braxton family of being fake and adds, ‘Starting by the one tried killing herself.’

Tamar Braxton is already dealing with so many things, and now Joseline Hernandez is adding more problems in the former’s life. Amid Tamar’s beef with her family, the Puerto Rican television personality took to her social media account to wish death on the former “The Real” host.

Joseline made the comments underneath a gossip blog article about Tamar unfollowing all of her family members. “A bunch of fake h**s,” she said, before referring to Tamar’s suicide attempt earlier this year. “Starting by the one tried killing herself. Tamar talked to much over the years on people. That h*e KARMA is here to het her and I saying DIE b***h (sic). And you will see the future. Sad but true. I do t feel bad. She did it to herself.”

Tamar has yet to respond to Joseline’s comment. Instead, she slammed her family and We tv after watching the latest trailer for “Braxton Family Values” season 7 in which her attempted suicide was addressed. Her mother, Evelyn, told the cameras, “Toni called, she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.”

Not having any of it, she dropped F bomb on Instagram, “After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings. At some point this abuse HAS to STOP!!” She then claimed that she would not be participating in the new season of the show, “P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW!! #SCUMBAGS**T.”

Tamar also announced she had booked an exclusive interview with Tamron Hall on her daytime talk show set to air next week. While she didn’t give any details, she is expected to talk about her personal struggles that included overdose and hospitalization.