Joseline Hernandez Disses Tamar Braxton: Die B*tch!!

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez had a lot to say about Tamar Braxton this week following Tamar’s outburst over WeTV’s trailer for the new season of Braxton Family Values.

The Neighborhood Talk posted about Tamar unfollowing all of her sisters on Instagram — but Joseline thinks it’s all for attention.

“A bunch of fake hoes. Starting by the one tried killing her self,” wrote Joseline. “Tamar talked to much over the years on people. That hoe KARMA is here to het her and I saying DIE b*tch. Watch people’s play book. And you will see their future. Sad but True. I [don’t] feel bad. She did it to herself. Next story.”

Earlier this week, Tamar blasted WeTV for exploiting her suicide attempt in the release of its super tease.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼️✨,” she wrote. “Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week 🔥..at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨ and P.s. I’M NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE I’M NOT ON THE SHOW‼️‼️ #SCUMBAGSH**.”