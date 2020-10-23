Jordyn Woods Makes Fans Proud After Sharing This Trailer For The Movie ‘Trigger’

Jordyn Woods made fans happy when she dropped the trailer for the movie called Trigger – she’s also featured, and fans could not be happier to see her in this film. Check out the video below.

‘It’s OUT!!!#Trigger @footagefilmsstudios back with another one! Streaming now! Only on @betplus Directed by @Chrisstokes1969 starring @jordynwoods @jmeeksofficial @wesleyjonathan @flexaforeal @ashleymartelle @Chrisball45 with @ericapeeples and the one and only @obbababatunde Produced by @MarquesHouston @cityofrome @iamjuanitastokes @boogie_p, it’s a must-see! If you don’t have @betplus, subscribe, and start your 7-day trial and start streaming #Trigger today! A @footagefilmsstudios Production,’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Looks like another story of he shoulda just listened to his damn wife… all would have been fine 😒’ and another follower posted this: ‘And u had people praying on your downfall. Keep up the hard work.’

A follower said: ‘They really hired that guy from prison omg,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Your voice sounds so genuine like you’ve been doing this for years 💞.’

A commenter posted this: ‘I enjoyed this more than hours-long movies,’ and someone else said: ‘I watched this movie this morning❤️.’

A follower posted this: ‘“The hot felon” from Wendy Williams show??😂’ and someone else said: ‘This looks like a deep one, I can’t wait to see it!! ♥️🔥’

A commenter posted: ‘Congratulations 🍾 , this CB look like it’s gonna be good,’ and one other follower said: ‘Wow Mr.lightskin made it from jail to the big screen!!! 🔥🔥 Lol, and Jordyn killed it, girl😍😍.’

In other recent news, Jordyn Woods was photographed not too long ago together with her BF, wearing a mask. Nothing mind-blowing so far – but what’s interesting is what was written on that mask: ‘I don’t need your situation.’

Fans went crazy with excitement because you may recall that this is what Jordyn told Khloe Kardashian after the Tristan Thompson event.

People have been asking Jordyn to make more masks and sell them because they also want a piece of the joke.

Now, Jordyn dropped the announcement.



