Jordyn Woods’ Latest Business Idea Has Fans Cracking Up: ‘Your Level Of Pettiness Is Huge!’

Jordyn Woods was photographed not too long ago together with her BF, wearing a mask. Nothing mind-blowing so far – but what’s interesting is what was written on that mask: ‘I don’t need your situation.’

Fans went crazy with excitement because you may recall that this is what Jordyn told Khloe Kardashian after the Tristan Thompson event.

People have been asking Jordyn to make more masks and sell them because they also want a piece of the joke.

Now, Jordyn dropped the announcement:

‘DECIDED TO DELIVER WHAT YALL ASKED FOR!!! WE DONT NEED YOUR SITUATION COVID!!! LIVE NOW www.jordynwoods.com,’ Jordyn wrote.

Someone said: ‘Don’t make this about covid when we know damn well is 🤣’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Why are u adding the covid to the end? Be a savage with ur chest bby.’

Another follower said: ‘The level of petty I live for 😂’ and someone else posted this message: ‘You know damn well we weren’t talking about COVID 🙄🥴 but yeah what you said! 😭’

Another commenter said: ‘Now jordynnnn we know what you meant, but you the homie so it’s good, love ya ☺️’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘This is so fuc*ed up. That family made you famous.’

Someone else said: ‘Please use your platform to raise awareness on what’s happening in Africa,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘She is really talking bout @khloekardashian jus say that Jordy.’

A follower said: ‘Don’t need your situation COVID lmaooo we know exactly what this is and has nothing to do with COVID lol.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘@khloekardashian she doesn’t need your situation 🔥 you berried her for nothing 🔥 now you new to see her grow 🙌😇 but not to worry she won’t have time to even watch your situation 🔥🔥🔥 #situation.’

A fan said that Sofia Richie liked the pic as well: ‘Sofia Richie liking this is definitely my mood for today. Stop Kardashian’s bullshit.’

Jordyn Woods has been dating Karl-Anthony Towns, and she stressed that he is ‘awesome’ which means that their relationship is going great.



