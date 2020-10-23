Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on Son’s Surgeries in Message on Health Care

For Jimmy Kimmel, the topic of health care is a personal one.

While discussing coverage for people with preexisting conditions, the late-night host shared a video his wife, Molly McNearney, created about their 3-year-old son Billy‘s journey.

“Three years ago, I delivered a baby boy, Billy,” McNearney wrote in a message. “Three hours later, the brilliant nurse noticed something was wrong. One hour later, our baby boy was in the NICU. Billy was born with Tetralogy of Fallot/VSD (congenital heart defects).”

The proud parent recalled how the little one underwent his first of three heart surgeries at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when he was just 3 days old and then proceeded to have more than 60 doctors’ appointments in three years.

“Billy was born with a preexisting condition,” she wrote before sharing a series of photos of Billy’s several hospital visits over the years. “This is what it looks like to have a preexisting condition.”