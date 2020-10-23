Jill Duggar Had to Hire Attorney to Help Her Get Paid for Family’s Reality Shows

Instagram

Even though the reality TV star appeared on ’19 Kids and Counting’ and ‘Counting On’ for years, she claims in a new interview she didn’t receive any compensation until she quit in 2017.

Jill Duggar has had to use the law to get a paycheck from her appearance on her family’s reality shows. Years after quitting “Counting On“, the former star of “19 Kids and Counting” claimed that she did not receive any compensation for her appearance on both shows, and revealed that she had to get a lawyer involved to finally get paid.

The 29-year-old TV personality, who left the spin-off series with husband Derick Dillard in 2017, first made the revelation in a Q&A video published on the Dillard Family Official YouTube channel on September 30. “Up until around the time we left the show we hadn’t been paid for anything,” she confessed.

“Of course there were perks that came along with filming you know if you were traveling or whatever they might cover those expenses and stuff and we were grateful for those,” she went on explaining. “But yeah we hadn’t been paid until we were like pressing about it and ended up getting an attorney involved.”

Supporting Jill’s statement was her husband Derick. In the video, he stated that while they finally got paid, the money they received was not enough. “It probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage,” he pointed out. “But we were able to recover at least something.”





In a new interview with PEOPLE, Jill admitted that “it was a process” for them to “finally recovered some of the money.” Meanwhile, her father Jim Bob Duggar was believed to have earned an estimation of $25,000 to $45,000 per episode.

On Wednesday, October 7, Jill and Derick put up another Q&A video on their YouTube channel. This time around, the two discussed the reason for their exit from the show. “We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out,” she shared.

“We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed,” Jill continued. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals.”