Jets’ Gase: Darnold to start vs. Bills barring setback

After missing two games with a sprained throwing shoulder, quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to start for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“Things are trending in the right direction, so, hopefully, barring any setbacks, we’ll get him going this Sunday,” head coach Adam Gase said Friday before practice, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

While Darnold is set to get the start, Gase revealed that the 23-year-old still isn’t 100%. On Thursday, Darnold admitted he was still experiencing some pain, but that it’s something he can deal with.

The Jets, who are 0-6, have struggled immensely on offense this season. They’re hoping the return of Darnold will spark the offensive unit, but there are no guarantees of that. In four starts this season, Darnold has completed 59.4% of his passes for 792 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions, which isn’t ideal.

New York likely could’ve rested Darnold another week given the fact that they’re probably not going to make the playoffs this season. However, the Jets brass could be hoping the USC product plays well in order to raise his trade value ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets are headed toward receiving the first-overall pick, which means they could get a shot at drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If they wind up with Lawrence, then Darnold would be on his way out of the Meadowlands, according to the latest speculation.