Jennifer Aniston Pleads With Fans Not to Vote for Kanye West Because It’s Not Funny

Encouraging fans to use their vote in the upcoming presidential election, the actress urges them to ‘be responsible’ and ‘vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.’

Jennifer Aniston has made it clear that she does not support Kanye West‘s presidential campaign. Having exercised her rights to vote for the November 2020 presidential election, the former “Friends” star urged fans and followers to use their votes responsibly because voting for the rapper is not funny.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt made the plea to her 35.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 23. Sharing a photo of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot at the official box, she noted in her lengthy message, “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Other than sending a message against the “Stronger” rapper, the Alex Levy of “The Morning Show” used the post to publicly endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mare Kamala Harris. “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris,” she declared. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.”

“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies,” the 51-year-old continued before calling out President Donald Trump for his leadership. “Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now,” the Golden Globe winner continued. “your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).”

Reminding her fellow Americans once again about the essence of this presidential election, the “Murder Mystery” actress pointed out in conclusion, “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Jennifer’s appeal came three months after Kanye announced his run for the White House. On July 4, the husband of Kim Kardashian declared on Twitter, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”