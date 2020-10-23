James Roberts, Andrew Johns lauds fit with Newcastle Knights as next team

Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns has suggested that his old club could be a good fit for James Roberts after he was let go by South Sydney earlier this week.

Despite having a year to run on his deal, the former Origin star was shown the door by the Rabbitohs, having played just 18 games across two seasons.

Johns said he was “surprised” by South Sydney’s decision to cut ties with Roberts, and said Newcastle could be the perfect setting for him to get his career back on track.

“There was talk that he may go to Newcastle. Originally James is from Kempsey which is just up the road from Newcastle,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

James Roberts’ NRL career is at the crossroads after being let go by the Rabbitohs this week (Getty)

“I think Newcastle would suit him because it’s still got that big country town feel. James needs that support crew around him and there’s some great Indigenous boys up there who I played with.

“The ones that stand out are Ashley Gordon, the winger who played for Newcastle, he does a lot of work in the Aboriginal community up there, so he would be a really good mentor for James.”

Johns also nominated one of his former teammates Owen Craigie as a potential mentor for Roberts due to having overcome similar off-field struggles to Roberts.

“I’m really close to Owen and he’s had some real challenges in his life, but he’s really turned it around,” he said.

Johns believes Tyson Frizell can step up and be a leader both on and off the field at Newcastle (Getty)

“I think it really suited him up there in Newcastle.”

One player who will be suiting up for the Knights in 2021 is Tyson Frizell, and Johns believes the 29-year-old can immediately come in and be a leader.

“They’ve lacked a real tearaway backrower who could break a line, and Tyson is that sort of player,” Johns said.

“Being involved with Tyson at Origin level, he’s a real pro, he doesn’t say too much but he leads by his actions, so hopefully he adds some steel to the steel city.”

