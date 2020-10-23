Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China’s Huawei: sources By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo pictured at Shenzhen International Airport
By Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina
ROME () – Italy has prevented telecoms group Fastweb from signing a supply deal with Huawei for its 5G core network, two sources close to the matter said, the clearest sign yet Rome is adopting a tougher stance against the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.
