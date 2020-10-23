‘It was do or die’: How entrepreneurs are turning to grit and the government to help weather the pandemic

Article content continued

Futurpreneur Canada, a non-profit small-business booster backed by the Royal Bank of Canada, said it helped 264 entrepreneurs under age 40 start businesses from July to September, compared to 191 during the same period last year, a 40 per cent increase.

The push to digitization and online sales shows in a July survey of 373 Futurpreneur clients where 42 per cent said COVID-19 forced them to start or boost their internet presence. In September alone, 77 per cent of the new businesses Futurpreneur supported didn’t have a physical location as part of their operating model, the non-profit said.

Addie Greco-Sanchez, founder and president of AGS Rehab Solutions Inc., a Mississauga-based disability management company that counts government agencies among its clients, fully embraced a shift to online.

Started 21 years ago in her basement, the company grew to 16 employees in 11 locations across the province and 500 sub-contracted assessors Canada-wide. The pandemic almost shut down the company before it adopted virtual platforms that helped limit the revenue drop to 12 per cent, Greco-Sanchez said.

“We haven’t made a complete recovery from COVID, but we’ve made a nice comeback considering what the alternative might have been,” Greco-Sanchez said by phone. “It really is because of our ability to pivot and look at a new way of doing business.”

AGS benefited from the $40,000 federal government small business loan and its wage subsidy program. “They really helped us to survive,” Greco-Sanchez said. Like Rogue Coffee, the shift to online has opened new revenue doors and prompted expansion considerations.

“Based on what we’re seeing right now it’s safe to say that we’re financially stable and we’re certainly looking at growth and hopefully job creation,” she said. “We really do see this digital platform as moving us forward.”