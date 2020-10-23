India cricket – Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Multiple media outlets out of India are reporting that Kapil underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi after the heart attack.

Kapil, 61, is considered to be one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. He famously captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

In his 131 Tests matches for India, Kapil took 434 wickets at 29.64, while notching a total of 5248 runs at a 31.05 average with the bat.

Kapil Dev (Getty)

He’s the only player in history to take over 400 wickets and accumulate more than 5000 runs at Test level cricket.

In white ball cricket, he played 225 ODIs while taking 253 wickets at a bowling average of 27.45.

Madan Lal, who was a member of 1983 World Cup squad, updated fans on social media and said Kapil’s “procedure” was successful.

“Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness.

“As per the doctors, the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon.”