iMovie for iOS updated with HDR support ahead of iPhone 12, more

Ahead of the iPhone 12 release on Friday, Apple has updated iMovie for iPhone and iPad with a variety of new features, including support for HDR videos. Apple has also updated Garageband for iPhone and iPad with several notable changes and improvements.

Apple says that you can now import and share videos at 60 frames per second, as well as view, edit, and share HDR videos from your iPhone libraries. This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality.

4K at 60 frames per second requires an iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later, Apple says. Furthermore, editing and sharing HDR video requires an iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later.

Here are the full release notes for today’s iMovie update on iPhone and iPad:

Customize any title by selecting from dozens of built-in fonts

Adjust the color of any title by selecting from a grid or spectrum of presets, adjusting numerical sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer

Quickly change a title’s default style, capitalization and duration

Pinch and drag to adjust the size and location of any title

Choose from three new animated titles: Slide, Split and dual-color Chromatic

Add solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds to your movie

Use the color picker to customize the colors of any background

Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filter applied to your photos and videos

Import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second

View, edit, and share High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos from your Photos library

Tap the new options button at the top of the Share sheet to share a project or video file and choose properties including resolution, frame rate, and HDR

iMovie is a free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users.

Garageband update

Garageband for iPhone and iPad has also gotten an update today, albeit a smaller one than iMovie received. Here are the release notes for the latest version of Garageband:

New audio recordings can be quickly started from the Home screen by touching and holding the GarageBand app icon

Maximum song length at default tempo has been increased from 23 to 72 minutes

The ruler now offers an option to switch from musical bars and beats to minutes and seconds

New downloadable “Keyboard Collection” sound pack includes over 150 keyboard loops and 50 instrument patches like pianos, organs, and electric pianos

Garageband is a free download on the App Store as well.

