iCarly’s Nathan Kress And Wife Are Expecting A Second Child

“We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl.”
iCarly star Nathan Kress and his wife, London, announced that they are expecting another baby girl!
This little one will be the couple’s second child together after almost 3-year-old Rosie Carolyn, who was born in December 2017.
In an Instagram post, Nathan shared that they are expecting another child after experiencing “multiple miscarriages.”
“Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!!” he wrote in the caption. “After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far.
Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!”
London Kress also took to Instagram to announce the news in a heartfelt letter to “Our newest Baby Kress.”
“After multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen 🙌 It is YOU. NOW,” she wrote. “We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you! You were the size of an apple in these photos taken a couple weeks ago, and we are not taking for granted each week that you continue to grow. (It’s amazing we’re almost halfway through the pregnancy!)”
“We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy, and your big sister, Rosie! We know that everything happens for a reason, and you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling pretty old right now, as it feels like just yesterday that Nathan Kress was playing Freddie Benson on iCarly.
Some familiar faces congratulated Nathan and London after their announcement, including Nathan’s iCarly costar Jennette McCurdy (aka Sam).
And fellow Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet from Victorious.
Congrats to Nathan and London on the exciting news!!
