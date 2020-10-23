WENN/FayesVision

When talking about Halloween parties amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first ‘American Idol’ winner claims she only wants to attend themed-bash since the ordinary ones are boring.

Singer Kelly Clarkson will be running a mile from haunted houses this Halloween (October 31) – because she once had a panic attack in one.

The “Just Sing” hitmaker is still traumatized by the horrid memory.

“I hate them, I absolutely hate them,” she says.

The spooky pad she has never forgotten featured “a giant 20 foot-tall room filed with bubbles, like soap.”

“You couldn’t see or breathe,” she adds. “I had a panic attack. I was throwing women and children out of the way. It was the worst. I don’t ever do them.”

And she’ll be missing regular Halloween parties this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “I never even want to go to a party unless it’s themed. Ordinary ones are boring.”

Her traumatizing haunted house experience aside, Kelly recently confessed to forging Carrie Underwood‘s autograph in the past. She shared the incident in a segment of her talk show titled “I’m Awesome at Being Awkward”.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Oh my god, your song ‘So Small’ is one of my favorites,’ and I kept thinking, ‘I don’t have a song ‘So Small’, and then she said another song and I was like, ‘Oh, you think I’m Carrie Underwood,’ ” she told guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines.

“And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood,” the current full-time coach on “The Voice” judge pointed out with a chuckle. She went on recalling, “I was so embarrassed for her that I just… She was like, ‘Can you sign this?’ And I totally signed ‘Carrie Underwood.’ I think that might be illegal!”