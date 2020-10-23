Huawei's growth slowed sharply due to US sanctions with Q3 revenue of $32.5B, up 3.7% YoY; revenue growth for 2020 so far is 9.9% compared to 24.4% in 2019 (Arjun Kharpal/CNBC)

Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Huawei’s growth slowed sharply due to US sanctions with Q3 revenue of $32.5B, up 3.7% YoY; revenue growth for 2020 so far is 9.9% compared to 24.4% in 2019 — – For the first nine months of the year, revenue totaled 671.3 billion yuan ($98.57 billion), up 9.9% from the 610.8 billion yuan reported in the same period last year.
