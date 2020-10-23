How to Buy and Pre-Order All the New iPhone 12 Models

Despite a bit of a false start where the Apple September event was concerned, the Apple iPhone 12 has finally been announced. However, while four models may have been announced, only two are currently available for sale. Pre-orders for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched on October 16 and are now available for sale, but if you’ve got your eye on the iPhone 12 Mini or the super-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll have to wait until November 6.

But if you’re looking to score the middle-sized iPhones, you can grab them right now. Here’s how to buy and pre-order the iPhone 12 range.

Availability dates and pricings

Sales of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have now begun. These are two of the hottest phones of the year, so there’s no telling how fast available phones will go or how many are available — so if you’re serious about grabbing a new iPhone, you’ll want to start as early as possible.

If you’re looking for the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, then it’s bad news — pre-orders for the mini and maxi models don’t start until November 6, so you’ve got a while to wait.

Buying from Apple

Apple is the best place to buy your new iPhone, and it offers all the different variants and the ability to hook it up to a carrier as part of your purchase. Otherwise, you can buy it unlocked, but that will incur a premium for certain models.

The prices are as follows:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 64GB, on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon: $33.29/month (for 24 months) or $799

$33.29/month (for 24 months) or $799 iPhone 12 128GB, on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon: $35.37/month (for 24 months) or $849

$35.37/month (for 24 months) or $849 iPhone 12 256GB, on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon: $39.54/month (for 24 months) or $949

$39.54/month (for 24 months) or $949 iPhone 12 64GB, unlocked: $34.54/month (for 24 months) or $829

$34.54/month (for 24 months) or $829 iPhone 12 128GB, unlocked: $36.62/month (for 24 months) or $879

$36.62/month (for 24 months) or $879 iPhone 12 256GB, unlocked: $40.79/month (for 24 months) or $979

You can also get up to $250 off with an eligible smartphone trade-in.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon: $41.62/month (for 24 months) or $999

$41.62/month (for 24 months) or $999 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon: $45.79/month (for 24 months) or $1,099

$45.79/month (for 24 months) or $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB, on AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon: $54.12/month (for 24 months) or $1,299

$54.12/month (for 24 months) or $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, unlocked: $41.62/month (for 24 months) or $999

$41.62/month (for 24 months) or $999 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, unlocked: $45.79/month (for 24 months) or $1,099

$45.79/month (for 24 months) or $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB, unlocked: $54.12/month (for 24 months) or $1,299

You can also get up to $370 off with an eligible smartphone trade-in.

To buy the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12, visit Apple’s site here.

To pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, visit Apple’s site here.

Apple will be your most reliable way to grab a new iPhone, but you can also buy your iPhone from other carriers and retailers. In fact, we would recommend doing so, because carriers can sometimes offer deals you won’t find from Apple.

Buying from AT,amp;T

AT,amp;T is offering some great deals on the new iPhone range, most notably an amazing $800 off your purchase with certain trade-ins and a new line. It also offers the ability to buy an iPhone over 30 months, rather than the more usual 24.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 64GB, on AT,amp;T: $26.67/month (for 30 months) or $800

$26.67/month (for 30 months) or $800 iPhone 12 128GB, on AT,amp;T: $28.34/month (for 30 months) or $850

$28.34/month (for 30 months) or $850 iPhone 12 256GB, on AT,amp;T: $31.67/month (for 30 months) or $950

To buy the iPhone 12, visit AT,amp;T’s site here.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, on AT,amp;T: $33.34/month (for 30 months) or $1,000

$33.34/month (for 30 months) or $1,000 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, on AT,amp;T: $36.67/month (for 30 months) or $1,100

$36.67/month (for 30 months) or $1,100 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB, on AT,amp;T: $43.34/month (for 30 months) or $1,300

To buy the iPhone 12 Pro, visit AT,amp;T’s site here.

Buying from Sprint/T-Mobile

Sprint/T-Mobile is offering both iPhones currently on the market, and you can save up to $850 with specific trade-ins and a new line.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 64GB, on Sprint/T-Mobile: $26.67/month (for 30 months) or $830

$26.67/month (for 30 months) or $830 iPhone 12 128GB, on Sprint/T-Mobile: $26.67/month and $50 upfront (for 30 months) or $880

$26.67/month and $50 upfront (for 30 months) or $880 iPhone 12 256GB, on Sprint/T-Mobile: $26.67/month and $150 upfront (for 30 months) or $980

To buy the iPhone 12, visit T-Mobile’s site here.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, on Sprint/T-Mobile: $33.34/month (for 30 months) or $1,000

$33.34/month (for 30 months) or $1,000 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, on Sprint/T-Mobile: $33.34/month and $100 upfront (for 30 months) or $1,100

$33.34/month and $100 upfront (for 30 months) or $1,100 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB, on Sprint/T-Mobile: $33.34/month and $300 upfront (for 30 months) or $1,300

To buy the iPhone 12 Pro, visit T-Mobile’s site here.

Buying from Verizon

Similarly to the other carriers, Verizon is providing a discount if you trade in a device and add a new line. It’s only $550, but you can save an addition $250 if you also switch to Verizon.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 64GB, on Verizon: $33.33/month (for 24 months) or $800

$33.33/month (for 24 months) or $800 iPhone 12 128GB, on Verizon: $35.41/month (for 24 months) or $850

$35.41/month (for 24 months) or $850 iPhone 12 256GB, on Verizon: $39.58/month (for 24 months) or $950

To buy the iPhone 12, visit Verizon’s site here.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, on Verizon: $41.66/month (for 24 months) or $1,000

$41.66/month (for 24 months) or $1,000 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, on Verizon: $45.83/month (for 24 months) or $1,100

$45.83/month (for 24 months) or $1,100 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB, on Verizon: $54.16/month (for 24 months) or $1,300

To buy the iPhone 12 Pro, visit Verizon’s site here.

Buying from other retailers

Other retailers are also offering deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Best Buy is particularly worth checking out, as it is also offering a 30-month deal for AT,amp;T. Target is also offering the new iPhone, and while deals weren’t up at the time of writing, we’re sure it will also offer similar deals on the latest iPhones.

Choosing specifications

When choosing your iPhone, you will have to make all the specification decisions before completing your purchase, so it’s important to know what you want ahead of time — starting, of course, with which of the four iPhone 12 models you want. Here are several other important choices Apple will have you make:

Your iPhone color/finish: Note that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have one set of colors — white, black, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)Red. The two Pro Max iPhones have a different set to choose from — graphite, gold, silver, and Pacific blue.

Your carrier: Choose from AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon. You can also choose SIM-free to activate later as you please.

Storage space: For the two cheaper iPhones, Apple wants you to choose from 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB. For the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models, the choices are from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple is the best choice for customizing your storage and carrier options since other sites do not always give you these steps.

If you want AppleCare: There are a few different AppleCare packages you can choose from for extended warranties if you prefer.

What else to buy with the iPhone 12

It’s a good idea to also order any accessories that you consider mandatory for using your phone.

Note the iPhone 12 ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable charging cable. If your charging needs are different, you will need to buy an additional cable yourself. This could be important if you were intending to rely on a Lightning-cable-to-Lightning-cable connection on your MacBook or if your computer/battery accessory depends on USB-A ports instead.

Also, this is all that the iPhone 12 ships with. There will be no power adapter — only the cable itself. If you want to buy a new adapter, too, you’ll have to do it separately — we have a list of the best iPhone chargers that can help with that.

There also will be no Earpods (not to be confused with the more advanced AirPods) included in the shipment, as there have been in the past. Apple is cutting off accessories like these to help control their carbon footprint, but if you are expecting new earbuds with your phone, you’ll have to get them another way.

Finally, you’ll want to make sure you score some protection for your new phone. We have round-ups for the best iPhone 12 cases and the best iPhone 12 Mini cases, with more to follow. We’ll be keeping those articles constantly updated in the coming weeks, so make sure to check back for any new options if you’re not happy with what’s on offer.

Looking for deals

If you want to pre-order an iPhone 12 but also really hoping for some sort of iPhone deals, there are a few steps we advise you to consider before you click the buy button:

Trading in your old iPhone: Apple says you can get up to $250 off the cheaper iPhone 12 models with a trade-in and up to $370 off the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, based on what iPhone you are trading in. Apple also makes it really easy to trade-in, with an option to complete the process as you pre-order (you’ll need your iPhone model number). This is the easiest way to save.

Special offers from carriers: When you pick a carrier during your pre-order process, you may see a tag for the carrier that says Special Offers Available. This means that the carrier is offering an additional discount that you can save more with. AT,amp;T, for example, is shaving off a clean $30 from the iPhone 12 if you’re activating an AT,amp;T account for it. Verizon is giving you bill credits and additional financing options with an Unlimited Plan. And carriers also tend to have their own trade-in programs, which can be very useful if you are switching to the iPhone from a different brand.

Online store deals: These aren’t guaranteed during the pre-order window, but they’re always worth watching out for. Big online sites, especially sites like Target or Wal-Mart, tend to offer Apple device deals as the holidays approach. These usually involve gift cards and are a great way to save if you were planning on making additional purchases anyway. Keep an eye open for them!

