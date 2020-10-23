How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes’ Perspective on Motherhood

When the right person comes along…

For Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling changed the course of her life. As she explained during a radio interview on Sydney’s Nova 96.9, the now-mom of two didn’t originally have aspirations of becoming a parent.

“I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years,” she said. “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and then it just kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby and then I think I was 42 with my second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family.”

With her last film in 2014—the same year she welcomed her first child—Mendes has since shifted out of the spotlight and into full-time motherhood. And she wants women to know they, too, can have both. “I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there,” she cautioned. “It’s not an either/or situation.”

Now that their daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, are a bit older, the star has acting back on her mind.