How an accountant became a key player in saving lives during the pandemic

Ontario’s order has been fulfilled, and the company has produced and delivered about a quarter of the 1,020 portable ventilators for the federal government.

The pandemic has resulted in a huge demand for products that protect, treat and diagnose people, said Brian Lewis, chief executive of the national industry association Medtech Canada.

The companies that make those products represent about 25 per cent of the industry, he said, but the remaining 75 per cent have been impacted by the need to postpone and cancel procedures and surgeries.

Lewis anticipates the industry will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 for the next 18 months to two years.

“Governments and stakeholders are talking to us (the industry) more than ever. The Ministry of Health in Quebec just put a call out for solutions, products and even management practices so the backlog of patients and potential reduction of capacity gets fixed. There is a huge opportunity.”

But along with taking advantage of that opportunity, Gouldie has also spent the past several months focusing on keeping her people safe and informed, as well as being flexible and empathetic.

“Our people are focused on the mission: saving lives every day. The leap from that to serving the greater need was not a big one. That said, we never had to take personal risks to come to work before,” she said. “As often as I could, I tried to communicate, what we were doing, how we were doing it, how things were going.”