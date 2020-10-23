Holiday Bowl canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

In a statement shared by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville said:

“This has been the most difficult decision our Board has ever had to make since our bowl game started in 1978. While it’s not the decision we wanted to make, it’s the right decision for our non-profit association and the community for the long term.”

Knowing that fans likely would not have been allowed to attend the game due to local restrictions led to officials canceling the contest. Per Bonagura, the Holiday Bowl is set to move to Petco Park, home of MLB team the San Diego Padres, next year.

The Pac-12 responded to the news: