Holiday Bowl canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

College football has lost another postseason event because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The Holiday Bowl, scheduled to be played in San Diego, announced on Thursday night that it has canceled this season’s game between a Pac-12 team and ACC opponent:
In a statement shared by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville said:
“This has been the most difficult decision our Board has ever had to make since our bowl game started in 1978. While it’s not the decision we wanted to make, it’s the right decision for our non-profit association and the community for the long term.”
Knowing that fans likely would not have been allowed to attend the game due to local restrictions led to officials canceling the contest. Per Bonagura, the Holiday Bowl is set to move to Petco Park, home of MLB team the San Diego Padres, next year.
The Pac-12 responded to the news:
The RedBox Bowl, played in California, became the first college postseason game to cancel this year because of the health crisis in July. Earlier this month, ESPN Events confirmed the cancelations of the Hawaii Bowl and Bahamas Bowl because of travel restrictions related to the pandemic.
On Monday, Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation announced that this year’s Hero World Challenge scheduled to be held at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas this December is off.