Here’s Why Ariana Grande Fans Think She Called Out Ex Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande may be grateful for her exes, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that she called out former fiancé Pete Davidson in her latest bop.

On Oct. 22, Ariana dropped her new track “Positions,” along with a very presidential music video. The song is speculated to be about Ariana’s new romance with Dalton Gomez, who she went public with in Justin Bieber‘s music video for “Stuck With U” in March.

While the video features a Commander-in-Chief version of Ari hanging out in the White House solo, fans couldn’t help but notice that song may have name checked Pete.

“Heaven sent you to me,” Ariana sings. “I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”

Ari lets the syllable “peat” hang on its own, making some fans think it was a wink and nod to the Saturday Night Live cast member.

“Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history,” one fan wrote.

Another joked that Ari definitely didn’t have to frame the lyrics like that, writing, “I don’t re * long ass pause* peat (PETE) history.”

The “7 rings” singer got engaged to Pete in June 2018 after a whirlwind relationship. Four months later, the duo split up, but not before Ari gushed over her would-be husband in a song off her album Sweetener. The track was aptly titled “pete davidson.”