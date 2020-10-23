Here’s something you might not know about Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and in several places across the world Hindi cinema is synonymous to his name. SRK has been around for decades now and still doesn’t cease to be relevant. King Khan has some exciting projects in his kitty currently and he is set to return to the big screen with a bang after taking a break of almost two years. One thing that has always been talked about when it comes to the King of Romance, is his sprawling home in Mumbai. Mannat is a tourist destination and everyone who visits Mumbai, wishes to see this serene building once. However, apart form being a sea facing mansion, the house has multiple bedrooms, an attractive terrace, a big garden and much more.

But one thing that not many might know is that the house also has a special system of elevators inside it, which makes it easier for everyone to travel from one floor to another inside the house itself. Well, apart from that the house also has a private theatre that we earlier told you about and expansive entertainment spaces for the residents of the mansion.