Heads of Facebook, Twitter could testify to U.S. Senate panel post-election, Sen. Graham says By

WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is close to an agreement with Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Facebook (NASDAQ:) CEO Mark Zuckerberg that would have them testify to the panel later this year, Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (NYSE:) told reporters on Friday.
“I think we’re close to getting a voluntary agreement for after the (Nov. 3) election, which I think would be a great time to do it,” Graham said.
His panel has voted to subpoena the two company officials to probe their moves to block stories from the New York Post, which made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.
