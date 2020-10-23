Gwen Stefani is definitely really happy about her first CMT Music Award, especially due to the fact that she was able to share the honor with her significant other, Blake Shelton! Obviously, the two are one of the strongest romantic […] The article https://celebrityinsider.org/gwen-stefani-and-blake-shelton-reveal-that-their-nobody-but-you-collab-brought-them-even-closer-and-gush-over-special-cmt-award-449015/ published by https://celebrityinsider.org/author/ashleymitchell/ and appeared first on https://celebrityinsider.org. Any reproduction of this article outside of https://celebrityinsider.org will be met with legal action by the writer.