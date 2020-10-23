Giveaway: Win a 70200mAh Portable Power Station From RAVPower

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with RAVPower to offer readers a chance to win a 252.7Wh/70200mAh Portable Power Station. RAVPower makes all kinds of power banks and charging accessories for Apple devices, and this Power Station is one of the largest backup battery options.



Priced at $222 at the current time, RAVPower’s Portable Power Station has an attractive cube-shaped design with a sleek black exterior and a handle for portability. Five LEDs at the front provide an overview of remaining power.

There are two 110V AC outlets for powering larger items like lights, refrigerators, TVs, CPAP machines, laptops, and more, with the outlets providing up to 250W when a single outlet is used alone. When both outlets are used, the Power Station draws 300W, split between the two.



Along with the AC outlets, there’s a 60W USB-C port that’s ideal for charging Apple laptops and other devices. RAVPower says it’s able to charge a MacBook Pro to full in three hours. For smaller devices, there are three USB-A ports.



The Portable Power Station can be charged through a wall outlet, a car charger, or a solar panel, making it ideal for all kinds of uses. It’s ideal as a power source when camping or for powering RV equipment, and it also works as a backup battery to have on hand in case of power outages and emergencies. RAVPower includes a handy soft carrying case with the Portable Power Station and a power adapter for charging it.



