Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Her “Wow” Worthy Marshalls Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Marshalls always impresses a smart shopper.

When visiting the off-price department store, many consumers including Giada De Laurentiis never know what to expect.

“What makes shopping at Marshalls so fun is that every store has a wide selection of gifts, décor, holiday fashion, wellness must haves and more for consumers to discover,” the Food Network star exclusively shared with E! News. “It’s the perfect one stop shop destination for all of your holiday needs, at an amazing value.”

So perhaps it’s only fitting that the celebrity chef and best-selling author wanted to help launch Marshalls’ Share WOW, Get WOW program.

“We’re inviting all consumers to share their Marshalls finds on Instagram with #MarshallsWOW #Contest for a chance to receive a WOW experience of their own, inspired by their find,” Giada explained. “These experiences could range from cooking, to fitness, beauty, home décor and more. The possibilities are endless!” See the wow-worthy items Giada loved at her local Marshalls below.