Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.82% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.82%, while the index added 0.33%, and the index fell 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 6.71% or 10.65 points to trade at 169.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 3.17% or 4.05 points to end at 131.90 and Linde PLC (DE:) was up 2.24% or 4.350 points to 198.800 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 0.89% or 0.82 points to trade at 91.66 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 0.60% or 0.34 points to end at 56.52 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.31% or 0.125 points to 40.600.

The top performers on the MDAX were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which rose 5.59% to 8.494, Airbus Group SE (DE:) which was up 5.52% to settle at 68.00 and Fraport AG (DE:) which gained 5.16% to close at 35.885.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 5.25% to 46.90 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 40.19 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.69% to 383.400 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which rose 1.02% to 16.645, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.70% to settle at 26.780 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which gained 0.63% to close at 2.221.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.83% to 40.19 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.69% to settle at 383.400 and New Work SE (DE:) which was down 2.58% to 226.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 432 to 248 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.17% or 4.05 to 131.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.53% to 30.10.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.02% or 0.35 to $1904.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.97% or 0.80 to hit $39.84 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.74% or 0.74 to trade at $41.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.30% to 1.1852, while EUR/GBP rose 0.73% to 0.9095.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.828.

