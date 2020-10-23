Gabrielle Union Shares A Workout Video And Impresses Fans

Gabrielle Union shared a workout video with which she managed to impress fans. Check out the clip that she posted on her social media account below.

‘I can’t promise it won’t make you curse in exhaustion, but I can promise it’ll be worth it… and I’ll do my best to entertain you along the way! Try my free workouts on @fitonapp now, link in bio,’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Gabrielle Union Drops The Most Adorable Video Of Daughter Kaavia, Could Shady Baby Become A Doll? Obsessed Fans Want This »

Someone said: ‘@gabunion, we need a joint workout! Maybe for our birthday !!!!! Can we wear twinsie outfits ???’ and another follower posted this: ‘Thanks for being such an amazing FitOn ambassador🙌💪💜.’

Gabrielle Union Defends A TV News Anchor Amid Fat-Shaming Controversy »

A fan wrote: ‘Are you ready? Nope, I felt that!! Every time I work out😂’ and someone else said: ‘She’s such a doll 💖 I think it’s the dimples that get me 💖.’

One other follower posted this message: ‘Yassss I be cursing my trainer out in my head 😂. But it’s all worth it.’

A commenter said: ‘Your workouts are my fave! Always keep me laughing,’ and someone else posted this: ‘My favorite team. Not even Mike and Marcus comes close.’

One other commenter said: ‘I downloaded this app over two weeks ago, and I have not looked back; I’m shrinking and having fun at the same time.’

Gabrielle Union Says “#MeToo” Movement Favors White Women »

In other news, Gabrielle Union shared a few new photos on her social media account from a new photoshoot.

She’s wearing a yellow masculine-like outfit, and she impressed her fans and followers, who made sure to praise her in the comments.

Advertisement

Also, not too long ago, she shared new photos of her baby girl Kaavia James. Check out the sweet pics that have a lot of fans in awe.



Post Views:

0