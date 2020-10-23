Funds locked in DeFi surge $1B as analyst tips post-election bull run By Cointelegraph

Funds locked in DeFi surge $1B as analyst tips post-election bull run
Following a six week cooling-off period for the majority of decentralized finance protocols, the DeFi bulls are back in action as total value locked surges to new record highs.
The amount of crypto collateral locked across various DeFi protocols has hit a new all-time high of $12.3 billion according to DeFi Pulse.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.