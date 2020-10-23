Former wrestler Johnny Meadows dies of COVID-19 complications

The Wrestling world has been dealt another loss with news former wrestler Johnny Meadows has died aged 59.

The former wrestler – real name John Conronde – had been battling complications from COVID-19 and was on a ventilator since late last month.

Johnny Meadows (yellow) takes on Diamond Studd. (YouTube)

Meadows had been fighting the illness since September, and had been keeping his friends and fans updated on his Facebook page.

The last post read: “The family is so grateful for each of his cherished friends and the (Blount Memorial Hospital) staff that provided such great care and compassion.”

Meadows’ career began in the early 1980’s and he performed for numerous wrestling promotions over the years.

During his time in the WWF and NWA, Meadows tag-teamed with some of the biggest names in the business including Eddie Guerrero, Kid Cash and Dirty White Boy.

Johnny Meadows died aged 59. (Facebook)

He went onto face the Nature Boy Ric Flair and Abdullah the Butcher in world title bouts before transitioning to career in music and becoming a Grammy-nominated songwriter.

He composed for numerous artists, including Selena Gomez and Julie Reeves and more than 300 of his pieces were featured across TV and Radio.