Former Brothers 4 Life leader Mohammed Hamzy stabbed at John Morony Correctional Complex in Windsor after cousin Mejid shot dead

Mohammed Hamzy was stabbed several times at the John Morony Correctional Complex in Windsor about 1.30pm today.
He sustained only superficial wounds but has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Known in the underworld as ‘Little Crazy’ or ‘LC’, Mohammed Hamzy is in prison for the 2012 manslaughter of his friend and fellow gang member, Yeyah Amoud.
Hamzy fired 11 shots into a car that his friend was in.
He told his trial he fired in self-defence after another man in the car, whose wife he had an affair with, produced a gun.
The attack comes after his cousin, Mejid Hamzy, was gunned down outside his Condell Park home on Monday.
He staggered to a friend’s house nearby to get help but died at the scene.
NSW Police said they believed it was a targeted attack as part of an ongoing feud between rival crime families.
Within hours of the attack, police were warning they feared “repercussions” from Mejid Hamzy’s death.
His older brother Bassam Hamzy is the founder of the Brothers 4 Life crime gang and has been imprisoned at Goulburn Supermax for more than two decades.
Bassam heard the news of his brother’s death while watching the news from behind bars in prison.