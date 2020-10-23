Foresite Signs Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to Deliver Full Suite of Cybersecurity Services

Article content continued

Patch Management:Full unified patching across the organization securing all end-points and infrastructure in the network. Customers can evaluate, test, and apply operating system and application patches automatically as a service.

According to Joe Pittillo, Vice President, Services, SYNNEX Corporation, “We are pleased to collaborate with Foresite to deliver a new leading cybersecurity option to customers through our SERVICESolvgroup. The combination of our dedicated team and Foresite’s leading offerings delivers a competitive solution as cybersecurity demands continue to increase across our partner base.”

About Foresite

Foresite is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services focused on delivering comprehensive solutions to protect our clients from increasingly persistent cyber threats. Foresite’s solutions empower organisations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond, and remediate cyberattacks and breaches. For more information, visit us at http://foresite.com or contact us at [email protected]

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

