Foles reacts to Brady’s explanation for handshake snub

It’s certainly a breach of standard postgame protocol, not to mention arguably a sign of poor sportsmanship. What makes the snub perhaps that much more egregious is how, as noted, there is some history when it comes to Brady’s postgame avoidance of Foles.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Brady declined to meet with his fellow quarterback after the game.

Foles downplayed the slight in the weeks following the Super Bowl, and he did so again after the Week 5 snub.

Which brings us to this week, as Brady finally opened up about the situation with Foles. The general consensus around the NFL is that Brady’s explanation was lacking, not to mention left many unsatisfied.

“Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ and I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that,” Brady told reporters Thursday, per WEEI. “Sometimes I’ve run off of the field, sometimes I haven’t. “I don’t know. I don’t think it’s anything in particular, but I have great admiration for Nick and I think that he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

Foles has again downplayed the situation, saying he’s not spending too much time worrying about it.

“It’s happened a few times,” Foles said. “I’m sure that some day, Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it. There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once, and then (the Bears-Buccaneers game on that) Thursday night. It is what it is. I think he’s a tremendous player. Some day, we’ll have a good conversation.”