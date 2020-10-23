First iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices on launch day because of differences in time zones, and the 2020 iPhone models are now arriving in those countries.

Image via Instagram, from a new iPhone 12 Pro owner in New Zealand

It’s Friday morning in Australia and New Zealand, and customers who pre-ordered an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro are beginning to receive their shipments. New device photos and videos and images of lines are popping up on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Done 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1W8pzsOPUA

— Jay Phillips (@jay__phillips) October 22, 2020

Coronavirus not stopping queue at Sydney Apple Store for ‌iPhone 12‌. First guy in line has been here since 1130 last night pic.twitter.com/pIZGvdwPVp

— Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) October 22, 2020

There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are the first to be able to purchase one of the new ‌iPhone 12‌ models in a retail location, and people are lining up to get their new devices.Available in-store stock in Australia should give us an idea of what we can expect in other retail stores as the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro roll out. Early pre-orders from Apple sold out after a short period this year, so many customers may be hoping for in-store stock.Following New Zealand and Australia, ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro sales will begin in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and then North America. ‌Apple Stores‌ globally are opening up right around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Customers hoping to get a device through a walk-in purchase on launch day should go early, and there have been reports that Apple is not allowing walk-in purchases in all stores.

Make sure to stay tuned to tomorrow and throughout next week, because we’ll have plenty of ‌‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro coverage. The new iPad Air is also launching tomorrow, so we’ll have ‌iPad Air‌ coverage as well.