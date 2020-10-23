Facebook is quickly fixing banned Quest 2 accounts and broken Elite Straps

While the Oculus Quest 2’s launch seems to be going incredibly well for both developers and Facebook, alike, it hasn’t been without some typical product launch issues. Right out of the gate, some users were getting their Facebook accounts banned, citing that they had violated Facebook’s community standards. Many of these bans appear to have been falsely handed out as Facebook looks to quell fake accounts that are responsible for fake news and other social media problems.

Users on Reddit and other forums have been reporting a quick turnaround from Oculus Support, citing that they were able to regain access to their accounts within a matter of an hour or two from when they submitted their support ticket.