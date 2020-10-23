Ex-NFL player Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for raping a woman with a developmental disability, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Prosecutors say Stubblefield lured the woman to his home by promising a babysitting job.

In July, a jury found Stubblefield guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. The 49-year-old was also convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment and has been held in a Santa Clara County jail since the verdict.

One day before the 2015 assault, Stubblefield contacted the woman on a babysitting website and arranged an interview. The interview lasted 20 minutes and the woman received a text afterward from Stubblefield saying he wanted to pay her for her time, so she went back to his home.

After raping her, Stubblefield gave her $80 and let her leave, according to the police report. The woman went straight to the police and reported the rape. DNA evidence matched that of Stubblefield.