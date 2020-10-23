Emma Roberts’ Mom Claims Actress Owes Her Apology Despite Her Accidental Pregnancy Revelation

Instagram

The ‘Scream Queens’ actress, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, reveals Kelly Cunningham’s reaction to being blocked on social media by her for the incident.

Emma Roberts‘ mom had one simple demand from her actress daughter after accidentally sharing her secret baby news with the world. Kelly Cunningham, whose Instagram got briefly blocked by the “American Horror Story” star following the clash over the mistake, suggested that the latter owed her an apology.

Going public with the revelation was Emma. Speaking to ET days after her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, the 29-year-old actress was asked about Kelly’s reaction to their bickering post-the mishap. In response, she revealed that her mother told her, “You owe me an apology, because this ended up being a great story!”

Emma, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, also mentioned that her mom is enjoying the spotlight she gained on the social media platform. The “We’re The Millers” alum jokingly spilled, “She cannot be stopped! She’s like, ‘I’m getting more followers, I’m getting so many texts!’ ”

The “Scream Queens” star made an honest confession about blocking her mother on Instagram when talking to Jimmy Kimmel in the Monday, October 19 episode of his talk show. “I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination,” she at the time shared. “She definitely spilled the beans.”

“When I said to her, ‘Mum, you revealed my pregnancy.’ She goes, ‘Emma, you announced it!’ And I said, ‘No I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She goes, ‘Oh I didn’t… that wasn’t clear,’ ” the niece of Julia Roberts continued. “We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight. I blocked her at one point.”

Emma confessed in another interview that Kelly gained more fame after telling her story about the Instagram drama between the two. The ex-fiancee of Evan Peters recounted during an interview for the Wednesday, October 21 episode of SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, “She’s like, ‘All my friends will not stop texting me.’ ”





The actress voicing Wedgehead in “UglyDolls” continued, “She’s like, ‘One of my ex-boyfriends reached out to me.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, you’re famous again. Like, how is this happening? You were famous when you broke the news. Now, you’re famous again.’ ”