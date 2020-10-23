Eagles still shopping Pro Bowl WR Alshon Jeffery?

Alshon Jeffery has not played a game yet this season as he recovers from a Lisfranc foot injury, and it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to move on from the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that Jeffery “is very clearly available.” It’s not necessarily a big surprise, either, as Philadelphia’s front office has tried to deal him on multiple occasions over the past year.

Jeffery essentially has been replaced in the Eagles’ lineup by Travis Fulgham, who has surfaced as the team’s best receiver since being called up from the practice squad in Week 4. The 25-year-old has reeled in 23 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

If the Eagles end up releasing Jeffery instead of trading him, they’ll save nearly $8 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. The 30-year-old carries a cap number of $18,486,500 in 2021, which is the final year of his contract.