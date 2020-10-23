Eagles believe DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain

The 33-year-old had a 12-yard run and caught three passes for 34 yards against the Giants. Philadelphia used him as a punt returner during the fourth quarter and that’s when he injured his leg. Jackson had to be helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg. He was carted off the sideline after examination in the medical tent.

Jackson took an initial hit from Madre Harper, who was handed a 15-yard penalty for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. The second hit from Corey Ballentine is the one that hurt Jackson’s leg.

On top of Jackson’s injury, Philadelphia also is missing top wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is dealing with a calf strain on top of a foot injury. Carson Wentz has had to rely on Travis Fulgham, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower for the majority of the season.